What is a nation? What makes a country?
Lines drawn on a map? A colorful flag? Is it a national anthem?
No, a nation is its people. We Americans today have a lot of soul-searching to do. Why are we doing the things we’re doing right now? Why do we believe the things we believe?
Do we have hopes and expectations of a future for ourselves and the nation? Our country is riding high on emotion and ideology. We Americans are tired and frustrated. We all have reasons to be upset. But tearing ourselves and our nation apart will not solve anything, and will only serve to help those who seek our demise.
Our nation’s Founding Fathers understood the dangers and difficulty of keeping our democratic republic. They knew what lurked in the hearts of humankind. And certainly, they never intended their grand experiment to end in chaos and shame.
Sure, we’d all like someone to come along and tell us everything is going to be OK. Well, everything can be OK but only if we turn our vision away from all our pain and conflict and disappointments and begin to conduct ourselves as our Founding Fathers, as well as our Creator, intended for us to live.
It’s time to stop blaming and accusing and shaming each other, and start to live our best. This is the only path we have to make it to our future. We must not succumb to anger and hopelessness or ideology. We can do better. We can find better ways to seek our ends. We can be living examples for each other and generations to come.
Don Cillo
Temple