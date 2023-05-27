Please! Please! Whoever owns the large shopping center off 31st street where H-E-B and Jason’s Deli are located please respond to my request. Please repair the surface of the huge entrance to the shopping center off 31st Street.
The holes in the pavement are huge. They are unsafe. Someone’s vehicle is going to get severely damaged. There is going to be an automobile accident because of people trying to avoid driving over the monstrous chug holes. Please, please get the ground surface repaired. It would be greatly appreciated. Thanks. Take action.
James Fry
Temple