Thank you so much for honoring our military men and women, by devoting a full page in the Temple Telegram, to the memory of those who gave their lives for our beautiful U.S.A.!
As I read each name, I felt so blessed to have personally known the following:
World War II: Lt. T.P. Aycock, Lt. Elmer Brod, Cpl. Billy Sargent, Lt. John (Sea Biscuit) Sebek, Lt. Eugene Smith Jr., Maj. Jack Tarver and Sgt. James Oliver Williams, all of Rosebud.
Vietnam: Capt. Willam Elmo Powell of Gatesville.
I personally support all those who serve our great country! My brother, son and brothers-in-laws all wore the uniforms of the Army and Air Force! I had a relative in the War of 1812 and three uncles who fought in France in World War I!
My first cousin Allen Gray Little was aide to Gen. Omar Bradley, and my little brother Col. Tom Tapman was a Top Gun fighter pilot in the Vietnam and Korean wars!
We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all those who served to keep us free of harm! Our United States of America is the greatest country on earth and we are all blessed to live under that grand old flag! Our flag is the emblem of this land we love and our lives are safe and free because of the brave! Never forget!
Betty Thrasher
Temple