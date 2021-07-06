“God created man…. male and female” (Gen 1:27 KJV). “Know ye that the LORD ... hath made us, and not we ourselves” (Psa 100:3). Transgenders “change the truth of God into a lie” (Rom 1:25). “Woe unto him that striveth with his Maker!” (Isa 45:9-12).
Texas has 17 children’s gender clinics. It is legal to sterilize and mutilate children through sex-change drugs/hormones and surgeries. Ninety-five percent of Texas Republican primary voters supported banning these procedures. Forty-three corporate giants opposed any ban.
Many Republicans serve Big Business’s money instead of their constituents. With calculated duplicity, they publicly supported child protection legislation, knowing bills would never come up for a House vote. Speaker Dade Phelan assigned every House and Senate children’s transgender bill to the same committee. Its Republican chairwoman (Rep. Stephanie Klick) killed four. The fifth, along with the transgender athlete bill, was purposely stalled by House Republicans past voting deadlines.
Instead of demanding a vote, Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, our state representative, Hugh Shine, and state senator, Dawn Buckingham, remained silent.
PACs, affiliated with the Southwest’s largest children’s gender clinic (Dallas) and/or a Rio Grande gender clinic catering to transgender illegal immigrants, have given:
Abbott: $885,000.
Patrick: $945,000.
Phelan: $155,000.
Klick: $4,000.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton: $200,000.
Buckingham: $60,000
(Campaign finance data website, Transparency USA)
The Bible warns:
“Take no gift: for the gift … pervert(s) the ways of judgment” (Exod 23:8; Prov 17:23).
“Woe unto them ... which justify the wicked for reward” (Isa 5:22,23; Micah 7:3).
“It was a very strong session for Republicans and.... Texas business,” Lt. Gov. Patrick boasted.
Texas children’s body parts were shamelessly sold “for reward” to Texas businesses.
Michael W. Ellis
Belton