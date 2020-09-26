Letter to the editor Truth was told on COVID rules not followed Sep 26, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank you for Sept. 10 editorial, “COVID rules not followed.” The truth was told.Milton Hensley Temple Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Milton Hensley Covid Rules Editorial Temple Telegram Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesUPDATE: Temple, Belton school districts add COVID-19 positive casesWoman injured in skydiving accident in SaladoKilleen man set to be executed today in Indiana for double murder at Fort Hood in 1999Backroads: Temple native was known for treasure but left local legacyUPDATE: Temple ISD reports first 2 COVID-19 cases; Bell active cases drop as tally exceeds 5,200McLane celebrates approval of high-speed rail projectRay and Yolanda Gomez, ages 75 and 73, died recently.Multiple shots fired in altercation outside Killeen nightclubUPDATE: Two more Bell County COVID-19 deaths as officials see ‘potential upward swing;' UMHB dashboard reports 40 active casesTwo dead after aircraft crashes on Interstate 14 in Harker Heights Images Featured Print Ads Dietz McLean Optical JOINT NOTICE OF SALE Temple Daily Telegram - Distribution/Mailroom W C Tractor Temple College - jobs CAREGIVERS NEEDED! Performance Food Group Garlyn Shelton Legacy Dental COMMERCIAL PROPERTY Get to Know Medicare TOP AGENT FOR AUGUST JOIN OUR TEAM AS AN ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE