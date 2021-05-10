Letter to the editor Why is no ammo available? May 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Why is no one selling ammo? There’s no need for guns if ammo is not available.Have the Democrats been buying up all of it? Robert ScottBelton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ammo Robert Scott Guns Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesInjury turns athlete to nursingTemple Police arrest 2 aggravated robbery suspects after shootingTemple shooting suspect now charged with murderVehicle rollover backs up traffic on I-35 in TempleSpeeding along: Temple’s 4x100 relay group races into Austin for shot at podiumHigh Point Elementary student reportedly bit by rattlesnakeTexas House passes bill creating new Bell district court2 Dutch Bros Coffee shops to be built in TempleSuspect charged with murder after Milam shooting kills 1, injures 2Jamaican restaurant opens Saturday in downtown Temple Images Featured Print Ads Mueller, Inc. is a manufacturer of pre-engineered steel building Dietz McLean Optical Have a Beautiful Mother’s Day CareAge HomeCare Need extra income? Texas Commission On Environmental Quality Legacy Dental Garlyn Shelton Temple College COMMERCIAL PROPERTY Property Tax Protest and Appeal Procedures RUNNELS HUGE ABSOLUTE ESTATE AUCTION REAL. LOCAL. SAVINGS. JOINT NOTICE OF SALE