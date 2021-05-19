The Bell County Commissioners Court recently decided that the proper way to commemorate the loss of thousands of county residents is to celebrate with fireworks.
Memorial Day is a day set aside to remember, mourn and honor fallen men and women who were killed in the line of duty in all the wars and military actions of the United States.
I believe if you want to get drunk and make noise with fireworks it would be more appropriate on Labor Day or any other weekend, but certainly not Memorial Day or 9/11.
G. Dale Duke
Moffat