A recent Telegram “LGBTQ+ Community” Associated Press story shamefully justified drag queens who target children. The headline asked — “Some states target drag shows. Many wonder: Why?”
“I the LORD will answer Myself.” “Oh, do not this abominable thing that I hate!” (Ezek 14:7; Jer 44:4; Deu 22:5).
The Bible declares drag queens “wicked and sinners before the LORD exceedingly” — “sons of Belial” (the devil)—”effeminate,” “corrupters,” “defilers” and “abusers of themselves with mankind” — having “vile affections” “against nature” (Gen 13:13; Judges 19:22; 1 Cor 6:9; Isa 1:4; 1 Tim 1:10; Rom 1:18-27 KJV).
LGBTQ+’s depravity alphabet has no end. It now includes “MAP — minor-attracted persons” (pedophiles). England boasts “baby drag burlesque.” Nearly naked, cross-dressing men lewdly dance, strip, and take cash tips from babies’ hands.
The story condemned Tennessee’s bill protecting minors from drag shows. God commended kings Asa and David for “doing right in the eyes of the LORD” and “taking away the sodomites out of the land” (1 Kings 15:11-12). “Justifying the wicked” and “condemning the just” “both are abomination to the LORD” (Prov 17:15).
“Love of money” keeps Texas from passing child-protection laws (1 Tim 6:10). Duplicitous elected Republicans campaign for moral issues Texans overwhelmingly support, then legislate for Big Business.
“Depravity marks the last stages of a free government and preludes the destruction of liberty” — Noah Webster, “Father of American Scholarship and Education.”
LGBTQ+ sins “defile nations.” They cry greatly to God for destruction (Gen 19:13; Lev 18:22-30).
“Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people” (Prov 14:34).
Michael W. Ellis
Belton