It didn’t take long to find out the legislative agenda of the new House “majority” (and I use that term guardedly). It’s clearly not legislation for the good of the American people.
Some three days after an inability to elect a House speaker, thus effectively stymieing government action, nothing was getting done.
But what we know about the thrust of the agenda of the new House majority seems to be revenge: “getting even” by “owning the libs,” launching investigations into Hunter Biden’s laptop, reversing as many of the Biden programs as possible and generally dismantling the accomplishments of the past two years, most of which were positive.
I haven’t seen any suggestion of one thing that will help the people in this country, will improve living conditions, will support the nation’s infrastructure and power supply, and otherwise advance the well-being of the American people. The phrase I keep hearing — “payback” — scarcely sounds like a program to help the country.
The work of the Congress is to legislate for the good of the country and its citizens — not hate speech and revenge legislation.
Benjamin Liles
Salado