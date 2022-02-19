Your editorial in today’s paper was the most irresponsible piece of journalism I have seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
The “some findings about vaccines” have virtually all been widely debunked by credible sources. It would take little effort to investigate the sources of such misinformation and conclude they are utter nonsense.
What’s worse, you added this to comments about the truckers’ protests in Canada and though you stated “We certainly don’t need that here,” one comes away from reading the editorial feeling you think, in fact, it might be a good idea for our country.
If you really “placed the public welfare above the interest of any party” such editorials would have no place in your newspaper.
Dr. Ben Green
Temple