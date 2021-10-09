In the founding of this nation, the Founding Fathers knew when 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence, they were signing their death warrants.
They understood what they were risking when they stood up and pushed back against the tyrannical forces of England. If Britain found them, they would be hung, their property destroyed, families would be arrested, their lives would never be the same.
These men were willing to risk losing everything to gain independence for America because they believed in the battle cry “Give me liberty or give me death.” Freedom was not free, there was a cost, but these men had the attitude of the patriots who fought for this country.
They believed in what America could be when free to be America. With honor these 56 men were George Read, Caesar Rodney, Thomas McKean, George Clymer, Benjamin Franklin, Robert Morris, John Morton, Benjamin Rush, George Ross, James Smith, James Wilson, George Taylor, John Adams, Samuel Adams, John Hancock, Robert Treat Paine, Elbridge Gerry, Josiah Bartlett, William Whipple, Matthew Thornton, Stephen Hopkins, William Ellery, Lewis Morris, Phillip Livingston, Francis Lewis, William Floyd, Button Gwinnett, Lyman Hall, George Walton, Richard Henry Lee, Francis Lightfoot Lee, Carter Braxton, Benjamin Harrison, Thomas Jefferson, George Wythe, Thomas Nelson Jr., William Hooper, John Penn, Joseph Hewes, Edward Rutledge, Arthur Middleton, Thomas Lynch Jr., Thomas Heyward Jr., Abraham Clark, John Hart, Francis Hopkinson, Richard Stockton, John Witherspoon, Samuel Huntington, Roger Sherman, William Williams, Oliver Wolcott, Charles Carroll, Samuel Chase, Thomas Stone and William Paca. God blessed America with these men.
Never forget them!
Sandy Killough
Rogers