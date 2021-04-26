In the sadness of George Floyd, the final judgment of his life is God’s. Mr. Floyd knew when he said, “I ate too many drugs” he had overdosed and more than likely, as Mr. Jessup stated, was “a dead man walking.”
Of the multiple drugs in his system the worst of them was fentanyl, a drug that will stop your breathing if overdosed on … consumed with other drugs is deadly.
Scott & White locks the drug fentanyl in an enclosed container when administered and when the bag is empty two of the nursing staff are present to change out the drug. Questioning the reason, it was explained to me why and what happens if someone overdoses on it.
Mr. Jessup was correct, this is not a drug to take lightly, it is dangerous, and people choosing recreational consumption of fentanyl risk dying from it. Drugs and alcohol abuse are not God’s will for His children.
Who is a child of God … the answer is found in 1 John 3:10 “In this the children of God are manifest, and the children of the devil: whosoever doeth not righteousness is not of God, neither he that loveth not his brother.” People are glorifying sin, believing lies, condemning truth and 2 Timothy 4 says people “… will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths.” indwelt with the Holy Spirit. A child of God is a child of Light … not a child of darkness. A child of God seeks Lord Jesus ... not the drug lord.
Sandy Killough
Rogers