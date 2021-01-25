To “honor” LGBTs’ growing alphabet of “gender identities,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi instituted House rules that ban family words and pronouns referring to the only two genders, male and female (father/mother, husband/wife, son/daughter, his/her, etc.).
The Bible pronounces LGBTs “wicked and sinners before the LORD exceedingly” (Gen 13:13). It warns, “The wicked walk on every side, when the vilest men are exalted” (Psa 12:8 KJV).
Pelosi’s rules banish from the House:
The Triune God, blaspheming His Holy name: Father, Son, and Holy Ghost (Mat 28:19).
The Creator, calling His Word, the Bible, a lie: “God created man … male and female” (Gen 1:27; Mat 19:4).
The Lord’s prayer: “Our Father which art in heaven” (Mat 6:9).
God’s law: “Honor thy father and thy mother” (Exod 20:12). “Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination” (Lev 18:22).
God’s institutions of marriage and the family: “Adam called his wife’s name Eve … the mother of all living” and “begat sons and daughters” (Gen 2:21-5:4).
The Gospel: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
The Bible says, “Let not an evil speaker be established in the earth” (Psa 140:11). What could be more evil than to “call evil good, and good evil” (Isa 5:20)? “Thou lovest evil more than good; and lying rather than to speak righteousness” (Psa 52:3).
“Depravity marks the last stages of a free government and … preludes the destruction of liberty” (Noah Webster, “Father of American Scholarship and Education,” 1802).
Michael W. Ellis
Belton