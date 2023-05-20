Is education another battleground that stands to divide? It doesn’t have to be. At the core we can all agree that the education of our children is vital to the future of our community. How can our efforts and resources be utilized to ensure that children get the best education possible?
If we approach this discussion as a tug-of-war between public schools and school choice, we all lose. As I reflect on a recent front page article, I am bothered by the negative portrayal of state efforts to invest in educating students in ways that meet their individual needs and goals. As a case study, Temple ISD would reveal that public schools are not fulfilling their purpose. Only 38% of TISD students are meeting grade level standards.
I am a mother of four children, aging from 3 to 13. What I want is not unique: I want a safe place for my children to learn to read, do math, engage socially and come out with opportunities. There is not a one size fits all solution. Even among my own four children, the best education looks different for each of them.
Most studies have found students who access school choice funding are more likely to graduate and enroll in college. Parent engagement and satisfaction is higher when empowered with options. And best of all, 89 percent of reviewed studies find public schools improve where school choice is available. Better for students, better for parents and better for schools.
Hillary Hickland
Belton