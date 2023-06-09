Although he cannot amend the 14th Amendment via an executive order as claimed, former president Donald Trump is right to question “birthright citizenship” accorded to a child born to illegal immigrants.
Furthermore, Congress should enact legislation to combat “birth tourism.”
This involves pregnant women who have misrepresented themselves during an overseas interview with a U.S. consular officer in order to obtain a tourist visa. Instead of coming here on vacation, their actual intent is to give birth in anticipation that their American-born adult children can eventually file “immediate immigrant petitions” for their own foreign-born spouses and children and “following to join petitions” for their parents and siblings.
Many of these “Americans” spend their entire childhood outside the U.S., before migrating as adults. Even Canadians practice this ploy!
Both the abuse of “birth tourism” and “birthright citizenship” are well known tactics designed to circumvent our nation’s immigration laws and thereby skip past the millions of potential immigrants who play by the rules.
Rather than pose for photo ops along the border, members of Congress need to pass legislation to stop these practices.
George Aldridge
Belton