Picking up my March 28 Telegram, an article on additional cases of COVID-19 in Bell County drew my attention. Realizing Temple thus far has been the epicenter for the virus in Bell County, it seemed unreasonable for the health and safety of the county citizens to have County Judge David Blackburn advise some group gatherings, i.e. churches, would now be acceptable. Did he not see where a church disregarded a shelter in place and held a service where a large number of the attending congregation then became infected with the virus?
I would like to share an email we received from my wife’s family:
Sad to report that after taking a turn for the worse, family decided to take Jim off life support and he passed away peacefully this evening at 7:32 Eastern Time. Jim and Pearl’s friend, Roy, was able to leave work abruptly to take Pearl to the hospital. She was able to see him through the window before they unhooked all machines. Still don’t have the COVID-19 results back. Even though we couldn’t we there we are amazed at God’s grace — Roy running into battle for his friends, compassionate medical team already exhausted and overworked tenderly helping Pearl say goodbye.
For now, no one is traveling to N.J. We’ll all have God stories to tell when this crazy time is over.
Bell county let’s not be premature in lifting restriction until our area’s COVID-19 stabilizes.
Duane Langerman
Belton
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Bell County order was amended because restricting religious gatherings violated the U.S. Constitution. However, as the Telegram reported, most of the churches in this area voluntarily have gone to online services to limit exposure during the coronavirus pandemic.