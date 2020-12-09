American culture encourages all people that live in the USA to speak English and to think of themselves as Americans.
When I was growing up almost all newspapers, magazines, radio programs, (I don’t know about TV because we didn’t have one), and governmental officials would encourage people to accept the American culture.
Although America is not perfect, there are legal ways to make wrongs right. Rioting, looting, and defunding the police only make things worse.
My neighbors considered themselves Americans of Italian descent, not Italian-Americans. Full disclosure: I am an American of Hispanic Heritage, not a Hispanic-American.
I remember that my parents encouraged me to acculturate and learn English before I enrolled in the first grade.
Acculturation enabled me to speak with city, county, state, and federal officials including congressmen and President Carter. Acculturation has many benefits Not only does it instill patriotism, but it emphasizes values given to us by the constitution and the Bible.
It also saves money because English is the only language used in America. My opinion is businesses that advertise “se habla Espanol” do a disservice to America and to the people they serve in Spanish. After all, these people need to learn English in order to function easily in America. It seems to me that it would be a real service to encourage people to learn English.
My military service brought me in contact with soldiers of many ethnic backgrounds but they were all Americans. Without knowing it, they had been acculturated and were living the American dream.
I believe all levels of government should encourage Acculturation and the unity of the American culture.
Amos E. Martinez
Temple