Once again I see nothing about improving or building a new skatepark anywhere in the “Places and Spaces” improvement plan.
The young skaters today are still skating the same used equipment Temple bought from another city over 15 years ago. Now that my sons drive, they leave town every weekend with their friends to skate Waco, Killeen, Austin, Bryan/College Station.
You don’t want them skating downtown in your brand new areas, so how about building them somewhere safe and fun. Like I’ve said before — not every kid in this town plays baseball or soccer. It’s past time for a new skatepark, city of Temple!
Heather Lewis
Temple
Editor’s note: Since there was a skate park mentioned in our recent series, we checked with the city of Temple and received this information: As part of the “Places and Spaces” Capital Improvement Plan, the city of Temple has plans to construct an in-ground skate park in Southwest Community Park. This will be dependent upon project costs at the time of construction as design of the park will not occur until fiscal year 2024 or 2025. The city hopes to have the park completed by either fiscal year 2026 or 2027. City staff are currently working on plans for another skate park to be located in West Temple Park. “Once we receive our proposal from KPA Engineers with an OPC for the construction of the concrete pad, we will evaluate this with current funding,” a news release said. “Parks staff will re-assemble skate park pieces that were secured from Fort Hood in 2018 at no cost.”