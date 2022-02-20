Thanks to the Biden voters. In the last year you have given us the highest inflation in over 40 years. Gas prices doubled.
Biden stopped the U.S. pipelines and oil has gone up from $40 a barrel to $95 a barrel. Food, homes, rent, heating has spiked. The lower- and middle-income families are being hurt the most.
We have wide open borders with over 2 million illegals from 152 different countries with little or no vetting.
Tons of fentanyl is smuggled through Mexico, which now causes more deaths than car accidents. President Joe Biden has not been to the border and may not even be aware of what he has created.
The police have been defunded and now the crime rate is rising big time.
We had complete failure in Afghanistan and now we have lost trust and respect with our enemies and allies. Russia and China are taking advantage of Biden’s weak leadership. His approval rating has fallen to the upper 30s. North Korea, Iran and others are completing long-range nukes. The list goes on.
Please check out the latest Durham report; it will frighten you.
At the end of three more years, Venezuela may look good to us.
Do the voters not connect the dots and think through all of this before they vote.
L.N. Vogel
Temple