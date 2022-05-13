We need to enact or enforce legislation that will impeach an elected official from their seat if they engage in rhetoric that incites violence … either Democrat or Republican. Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer and/or Nancy Pelosi come to mind for recent comments about Supreme Court justices. They can’t make remarks inciting violence and then walk them back. I realize that making this a legislative priority with this Congress will not happen with Democrat leadership.
I served this nation in the U.S. Navy for the better part of 3 decades (1981-2011) and I have raised my right hand and swore to protect this nation from threats, both foreign and domestic, many times.
The “oath of office” that they swear to, should disqualify some from serving, on its face, for example … that Muslim representative from Minnesota. You cannot be a practicing Muslim and still swear that oath. (They hate Jews … Israel). This is our ally…included in the oath of office that we are sworn to protect.
Leonard Halleen
Temple