I find these vaccine mandates funny, or I could term it: “Turn-about is fair play.”
For those of us of a certain age, we can see parallels between these vaccines and the anti-smoking rhetoric of the ’80s and ’90s. Smokers were told they had to quit and couldn’t smoke in certain places…had to be cordoned off — (it’s for the common good). Getting vaccinated is — (for the common good). The world was convinced … wait for it … through junk science that second-hand smoke was more dangerous than if you were the smoker. If we ban smoking, the experts said, we can eradicate the cancers associated with smoking. Oh yeah … guess what we still have lung cancer and other cancer deaths every year … from people who have never smoked or associated with it.
Never-the-less, we should give government control over what we can and can’t put in our bodies. Sound familiar? This is a slippery slope we already began skiing down. Two ideologies are the same: “For the common good” and “Only the government knows what’s good for you.” Historically, we built that slippery slope even earlier — “eminent domain” and don’t forget, “Child and Family Protective Services.” They can take away your child, without an investigation and with only the word of a child.
My point is this: Why are we surprised with any government mandates? We have already abdicated our own responsibility time and time again.”
Leonard Halleen
Temple