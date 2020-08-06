In response to the July 20 letter: I’ve lived in Temple 15 years. I’m impressed with Temple’s waste management program especially the recycling program. Our big green recycling bin and black waste bin are large. Some families need that capacity, sometimes I do.
It is up to the citizens, to us, to care, follow the rules, put waste into the correct bin, flatten cardboard boxes, etc. Temple’s bulk pickups are great too. Sometimes they miss, but I know they get overloaded. Now, citizens, how about picking up a bit of trash when you’re out, picking up after your dog. It’s our city. Love it.
Sandy Horn
Temple