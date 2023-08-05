I applaud Mr. Nissley’s recent letter on having stupid people elected to government positions.
It’s past time for the average U.S. citizen to take some blame for the constant complaints, critiques and adversarial letters which generally dominate the letters column. These letters are trending to be more angry and vicious, especially if they’re supporters of the “opposition” party.
Regardless of where you look; whatever issues, mistakes, bureaucratic failures, government waste, corruption, crime, riots or any other upheaval in today’s rapidly changing world, especially in this nation — whatever problem you choose, the underlying cause is a result of having people in elective office for 20, 30 or 40 years. In some cases even longer!
Regretfully, in many cases voters keep these same people in public office election after election! The political arena at nearly every level became a virtual cesspool of elected and appointed people generally unfit to hold public office.
In too many cases “career politicians” twist and corrupt the system to favor their party’s platform or their personal agenda and far too often corrupt themselves. Congress emasculated itself into nothing more than a herd of investigators trying to blackball an opponent. The process burns huge amounts of taxpayer money while in general they’re failures at reaching valid answers or middle-ground solutions for anything.
Is it any wonder why many law-abiding citizens want to own a weapon for protection or defense of their family or their property? They no longer trust the government. Worse, the population is beginning to fear the government. This nation is probably as divided now as it at the outset of the Civil War; not good for our children and grandchildren, and frightening!
Patrick Callahan
Belton