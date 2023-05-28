Mrs. Chamlee has been in the “Letters” column several times recently. She appears to be very outspoken proponent for new gun control laws.
Perhaps we could better understand her position and intensity if she would tell us how many mass shooting victims have been murdered with machine guns. I have never been able to find those statistics.
I am also curious if she would support new gun control laws that exempted law-abiding citizens from any and all restrictions or regulations codified in those laws and also exempted law-abiding citizens from any and all consequences or punishment for violating any of those laws.
Exemptions like these would ensure that criminals were the only ones being punished and that that law-abiding citizens would not continue to have their Second Amendment rights trashed.
Mike L. Moore
Moody