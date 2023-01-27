The Barnum & Bailey Circus came to the House of Representatives for a total of 15 or 16 tries before McCarthy became Speaker!
Now I don’t claim to be a genius, but he had to give up a lot just to get a vote; the one I was more interested, was that he “agreed” that one member of the House could call a vote to oust him out of office!
He will have to live with this for the term of his office. And will constantly be under threat of being booted by his detractors! And if you read the paper on Jan. 7 I totally agree with Randy Broussard.
You know I have to say something about Ex, Ex, Ex, Ex, Ex Trump — he doesn’t help in this chaos, when he’s the one that started it. This is my opinion.
George Avila Jr.
Temple