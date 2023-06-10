D-DAY... June 6, 1944: The invasion of Normandy, France.
Called Operation Overlord, over 156,000 Allied soldiers hit the beaches by the end of the day. Between 4,000 and 8,000 Allied troops were killed by German soldiers defending the beaches. In a few days, over 326,000 troops, 50,000 vehicles and over 100,000 tons of equipment had landed.
Over 73,000 Allied troops were killed in the battle for Normandy. About 22,000 German soldiers were killed defending their position.
Of concern to me, is that middle and high school students laugh and carry on when the Pledge of Allegiance is given in morning announcements. Unforgiveable is when school administrators recite the Pledge of Allegiance, and sometimes don’t know the words. Another aspect that may eventually cause the fall of America, is the lack of instruction in our schools relating to American historic involvement, leadership and achievement as well as their death in war.
To the teachers, administrators, and students that take the time to read this, think of the sacrifices of our men and women in the armed forces. Think of where would America be today if Americans had not stepped into a bloody war to free those of yesteryear.
Please don’t leave it up to the dying generations of heroes to celebrate their own achievement. Remember them with honor.
David Barrows
Temple