The late Albert Purifoy of Temple was among the first soldiers to fight in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, and a letter he wrote to his family gives insight on those experiences on the 69th anniversary of the World War II battle.

The U.S. Army soldier volunteered for parachute training at Fort Benning, Ga., and was selected to the cadre at the parachute school. He later joined the 101st Airborne Division’s 501st Infantry Parachute Regiment, where he remained until the end of the war.