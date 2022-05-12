When asked to wear masks for the protection of themselves and others, conservatives screamed, “My Body, My Choice.” They were adamant that government not interfere with “their” right.
But now conservatives feel that the government has the right to co-opt the right to choose. Conservatives say they want to protect the unborn but do not care one whit about the newborn. What does our local conservative Gov. Greg Abbott plan to do with the newborns left at fire or police stations?
Texas has an abysmal record of caring for homeless and abused children. Republicans want to protect the unborn, but say nothing about guns killing children. This silence leaves their morality suspicious and hypocritical.
After all, they voted for the most immoral and deceitful human being ever to sit in the oval office. They voted for Donald Trump — proving their morals stand on a two- legged stool.
Chuck Nissley
Temple