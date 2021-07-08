Many criticized the Texas House Democrats for breaking quorum recently to stop the passage of Senate Bill 7, but history shows us their decisive action should be commended rather than condemned.
After the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, Texas enacted many restrictive voting policies. “Black Codes,” implemented by the Texas 11th Legislature in 1866, prevented “any other than white men to serve on juries, hold office, or vote at any election, state, county or municipal.” Jim Crow laws prohibited black participation in certain primary elections (1922) and linked voting to poll taxes (1951). These laws weren’t called restrictions at the time; they were presented as necessary protections to the integrity of democracy. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
It wasn’t until 1965, when the Voting Rights Act established federal oversight over election laws in states like Texas, that such restrictions were outlawed. It was a mere eight years ago that the Supreme Court declared the formula which placed Texas under supervision of the Voting Rights Act unnecessary (Shelby v. Holder, 2013). How disappointing that Texan conservatives have already returned to old habits of actively disenfranchising any population they deem a danger to their continued control over the state.
State House Democrats should be celebrated for swiftly curbing this return to the racist legislative patterns of the past. SB 7 (and any similar bill filed in the upcoming special session) fails to reflect the American ideals of justice and democracy for all and must be soundly defeated.
Solange Hommel
Killeen