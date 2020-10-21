I am concerned about Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to limit mail-in ballot boxes to one per county.
It won’t affect me much because I live about 4 miles from the proposed box here in Bell County, but it will be somewhat inconvenient for some who live in Killeen, 18 miles away. It will be very inconvenient for those who live in the large metropolitan areas like Houston, Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas and San Antonio. While it may be difficult for some to actually get to the designated site per county, even more problematic will be the potentially long line for voters to actually drop their ballot that may develop in counties with millions in population.
I am a Democrat, but I have been supportive of the laws created and enforced by Republicans who have been legitimately elected in this state. But, this decision does not seem to have a legitimate or effective purpose, or if it does, it has not been adequately explained. It seems to be voter suppression, pure and simple. Texas is not like some other states, who send out ballots unrequested. On the contrary, mail-in ballots are limited to seniors and some others with legitimate problems, all of which have to be specifically requested, so it is hard to see why limiting the convenience of submitting these ballots has any legitimate purpose.
You’re governor of all of Texas, both Democrats and Republicans. Please represent all of us.
Clarence Ham
Belton