The legacy of Chief Justice John Robert’s Supreme Court has been tossed into the trash bin of history.
The leaked document indicates that five justices decided to overturn the precedent right of women to choose abortions. The term that several of the justices used during their confirmation hearings was “stare decisis” — “standing by things decided.”
Neil Gorsuch flatly stated in his hearing that Roe is settled precedent that was reaffirmed by the court several times. Beer drinker Brett Kavanaugh said in his hearing, “Senator, I said that it is settled as a precedent of the Supreme Court … and one of the important things to keep in mind about Roe v. Wade is that it has been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years.”
During his hearing, Justice Samuel Alito said, “I think that when a decision is challenged, and it is reaffirmed that strengthens its value as stare decisis.”
At his hearing, Clarence Thomas said he never gave much thought to Roe v. Wade. Just months after his confirmation, he was suddenly an anti-abortionist.
Amy Coney Barrett, who was rushed through confirmation even though she never tried a case, was only in private practice for 2 years, and was a judge for only 5 years. During her hearing, she remained non-committal while continuously deflecting questions on Roe. These justices all raised their hands and swore to tell the truth and some of them lied under oath.
The majority have decided to implement shariah law over precedent. This court no longer deserves any respect.
Richard Blankenship
Killeen