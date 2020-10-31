In Abe Lincoln’s second inaugural address he said, “fondly we do hope, fervently we do pray that this scourge of war may speedily pass away. Yet if God wills that it continue, until all the wealth piled by the bondsman’s 250 years of unrequited toil shall be sunk, and every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword, as was said 3,000 years ago, so still it must be said the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.”
Lincoln spoke of God demanding blood for blood when innocent blood was shed. In Genesis 4 when Cain killed Abel, God told him “your brother’s blood cries out to me from the ground.” Psalms 72:14, speaking of the week and needy, God says “precious is their blood in my sight.”
In Malachi 3:6 God says “I the Lord do not change.” God still hates the shedding of innocent blood.
The most innocent, precious, wonderful and beautiful thing on earth is a baby. In the last 47 years, America has put to death 65 million babies. In God’s eyes, unborn babies are babies. He says in Psalm 139 that they are knit together in the womb, and that they are fearfully and wonderfully made. Is it possible that COVID, riots, fires and hurricanes are the judgment of God that Lincoln was speaking about. Many people think so.
It’s time for the true church in America to take a stand. The Life Chain is a protest against abortion. On Sunday we will stand on South 31st from 2 to 3 p.m. quietly praying and singing. We will meet at Chick-fil-A at 1:45. Come join us.
Dave Robbins
Holland