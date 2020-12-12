Letter to the editor Permanent 'temporary' building Dec 12, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Just a short note to all the folks involved with Chisholm Trail Elementary: History reveals that, seemingly, there is nothing more permanent than a “temporary” building.F.E. Neill Temple Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Temporary Building F.e. Neill Chisholm Trail Elementary Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPolice: Death Thursday came from woman shooting home intruderRosebud-Lott High School nurse charged with improper relationship with studentTemple man killed in accident on State Highway 36 bridgeCrime Digest: Temple woman charged with sexual assault of teenBaylor Scott & White slashes 102 finance jobsBell moves to Level 1 threat level as 151 new coronavirus cases reportedUPDATE: Bell health care workers to receive vaccine first: County reports 3 deaths, breaks single-day record with 305 new coronavirus casesBell safety guidance emphasized as 57 new coronavirus cases reportedElizabeth “Carolyn” (Burris) Parks, age 78, died Thursday.Woman charged in Temple dog attack Images Featured Print Ads Performance Food Group Seeking ADJUNCT FACULTY Temple College South District Boutique UMHB Human Resources Legacy Dental Garlyn Shelton Marvina's Optical Boutique Advertising Sales Part time Maintenance and Janitorial Marvina's Optical 10th Anniversary Sale Profitable Routes CIRCULATION Part Time St Francis Gift Shop Dietz McLean Optical JOIN OUR TEAM AS AN ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE COMMERCIAL PROPERTY