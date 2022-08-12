Ms. Hovde’s letter from the Nova Collective, was condescending, insulting and typical progressive tripe they go to when they lose a debate. She labeled us as scared, hate-filled bigots for pushing back against their agenda. Times have changed Ms. Hovde, we will no longer turn the other check and your labels no longer carry any weight.
I’m grateful the City Council listened to citizens and didn’t proceed with a monumental mistake. Councils and businesses should ask a few questions to really know if they want this in their community.
Ask them to define a woman. Ask them if prepubescent children should receive hormone blockers and surgery without parental consent. Ask them if men can get pregnant and compete against girls in sports. Ask them if men should be allowed to use women’s locker rooms. Ask them if listing your pronouns in correspondence should be mandatory. Ask them if first graders can choose their gender. I know the answers they will say because I know progressives.
DEI doesn’t unify people, it’s only purpose is to divide. I’ve known several people that have spent over $100,000 to eradicate cancer, but not one that spent that to invite it in.
Their “results” would indicate there’s a need for intervention, which they could provide for a hefty price. Thankfully the Council backed away because if they continued on this path, they’d commit to hundreds of thousands of taxpayer money and never be able to get out for fear of being labeled a racist/bigot.
Ms. Hovde, a progressive invoking God to further an insidious agenda is evil. We are not afraid or bigots, we are awake!
Richard Lewis
Temple