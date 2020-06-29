George Floyd, a violent felon and career criminal, was honored with seven funerals, a gold casket and live broadcast on every major network.
I am not making light of the fact that he was murdered, but our soldiers die every day with little to no recognition by the national media, and the family gets a flag. Cody Holt, a white police officer with the Grand Forks, N.D., police department, allegedly was killed by Salamah Pendleton, a black man, on May 27, 2020. The national news did not report it, there certainly were no riots.
When the Twin Towers were attacked, the left told us not to judge all Muslims by the actions of a few. So why are they judging all cops by the actions of a few? Get rid of the national media and 80 percent of the problems in this country would disappear.
Linda Phifer
Temple