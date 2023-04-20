We are witnessing the destruction of a nation once seen as a shining city on a hill.
We are living in an unsettled time watching our world being ripped apart, knowing it cannot continue down the path it is on. Those living in the days of Noah, Nineveh and the cities of Sodom, Gomorrah, Admah and Zeboiim were destroyed by God because of unrepented sin.
America has lost her moral compass, nations are heading to war, Innocent people are being persecuted, sin is being shoved in our faces, demanding we accept what we know our God will not. We see only portions of the sin.
God sees all the sin surrounding us and the Bible tells us a Holy God will bring judgment against sinful man. Our Republic, our freedom, our future will be forever lost if we do not change our hearts.
We see Elon Musk, Travis Tritt, John Rich, Kid Rock, parents, politicians, teenagers like swimmer Riley Gaines, American Family Association pushing back, standing up to the wacky woke world we are witnessing.
Stand firm, be bold, speak the truth, but most of all follow God because we cannot win the battle against evil without God leading us.
Will there be an awakening, are we entering a dark age or is the end here? Will we let America be destroyed or will we fight for her survival? At this point we truly don’t know what the future holds for America, but we do know who holds the future. Seek the love of God … while you can!
Sandy Killough
Rogers