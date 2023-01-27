I would like to thank Lonesome Pine Nursery for the beautiful poems that they have been putting in their ads in the Telegram for the past year or more.
I always read the poems and enjoyed them, but when my mom passed away last year, the meaning of the poems have become very special to me. Everyone handles the loss of a loved one differently, but the poems touch my heart and bring comfort every time a new one comes out. I have kept them and reread them.
Thank you for sharing your loss with the poems and helping us who are also going through a loss in our lives. God bless you.
Connie Priddy
Troy