After living and working in North Africa and the Near East for nine years that included professional work in Israel and the West Bank, I was not surprised that both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch describe Israel as an apartheid state in its treatment of the indigenous Arab population.
The quest now should be how best to rectify an untenable military occupation of Palestinian territory. This could entail either the two-state solution, the one-state alternative where Palestinians would be accorded Israeli citizenship, or confederation. Ending this century-long dispute would be a boon to both Israeli Jews and Palestinian Arabs (Christians and Muslims alike) and would allow us to extricate ourselves from a territorial conflict created by the British and the United Nations.
It would also justify a significant reduction in the $3 to $4 billion in direct military assistance our Congress gives to Israel every year at taxpayer expense; and a likely reduction of similar assistance to Egypt. The contours of a plausible comprehensive settlement have existed since the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002. Time to implement it.
George Aldridge
Belton