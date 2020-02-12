Some people love a tit for tat. I do not and that is not what Jesus taught.
In response to John Clark’s letters to the editor, he is not only wrong but appears to know little about history or the Bible’s word of God.
Our Constitution gives the House of Representatives the sole role of investigation for an impeachment charge. This is not a court of law but a process. History gives us precedents of the process and this impeachment was like none other in our history.
God’s Word in Deuteronomy 19:15 calls for not one but two or three witnesses. The House investigated behind closed doors and did not allow the defendant, President Donald Trump, to have any witnesses or to cross-examine any of their witnesses — going against precedents set in all past impeachments.
The process used by the Democratic House did not allow one, two or three eyewitnesses but none. Their witness testimony was hearsay evidence. The old, he said, she said game.
The Senate has the sole roll of a trial, a trial like no other but a process to act as judge and jury in an impeachment.
They judged the process of investigation of the House and found it not complete but contemptible from the standpoint of lack of due process of law.
They did the right thing, saving the processes of impeachment by history.
What the radical socialist Democrats did was an attempt to destroy due process of law given to everyone by our Constitution.
Charles Ashby
Temple