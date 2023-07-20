I am responding to the recent article printed in this paper concerning hydrochlorofluorocarbons and the ozone layer.
Ozone exists as a pale blue gas making up about 0.00006% of the Earth’s atmosphere. It is an unstable allotrope of oxygen (O3), and is located in the upper portions of the Earth’s atmosphere beginning about 20 miles up. It has difficulty existing because it can be easily destroyed by nitrogen, which itself makes up 78% of Earth’s atmosphere. Ozone is created from oxygen by energy from the sun, and also protects us from a small portion of the sun’s ultraviolet energy.
Freon, a hydrochlorofluorocarbon, is a clear, inert liquid with a chemical formula per molecule (CF2CL2) consisting of one carbon, two fluorine and two chlorine atoms. It is widely used as a coolant.
The atomic masses of the elements making Freon are C=14, 2F=38, and 2Cl=70; each Freon molecule has a total of 122-the sum of the above. The atomic mass of oxygen is 16.
Carbon dioxide (CO2) also exists in Earth’s atmosphere. Each CO2 molecule has a mass of 46. CO2 makes up 4% of the atmosphere. Because of its mass, CO2 sinks to the lower levels of the atmosphere and there is none at 2 miles upward. That level is called the “Tree Line” because plants cannot exist where here is no CO2, which is necessary for photosynthesis.
My question is, how can molecules of HCFC’s which are three times as massive as CO2, be 20 miles high when CO2 is found only below 2 miles? Is this another hoax perpetrated upon us?
Noel S. Cowling
Temple