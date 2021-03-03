Concerning the unexpected winter storm, none of us expected it to be that bad.
Does the city of Temple have no equipment or way of pushing or scooping the ice and snow off the main streets?
People needing medicine or treatments could not be able to get there due to icy and snow covered roads. You see other cities using front end load or shovel equipment to clear roadways so people who need to can drive. Cities our size need to have some kind of equipment to cover this. There’s concern for our need during future storms.
Alice Bowen
Temple