Our friend Jose Martinez got his letter published complaining about the undocumented aliens being taken advantage of and being exploited by working in the USA. His solution is to take money from the employers and give it to the “workers” (more than their pay).
There is a word for this, it is called socialism. Some 99.9% of these aliens have escaped socialist countries to come to America and none of them are willing to go back to their home country. Hmmmmmmmm … wonder why?
Besides their pay that they earn in America they get free schools (about $10,000 per kid), free medical and any other government assistance they might be eligible for. They and their children have unlimited opportunity ahead of them and a chance for a happy, successful life.
Find a group of aliens who are dissatisfied with the capitalist/American system and want to return to socialism (their home country) — that group does not exist. The aliens flock here to escape the very system that Jose proposes that we inflict upon them upon their arrival.
Donald Bousquet
Temple