When I was studying American Sign Language in college, I had a friend named Angel. She was a woman of color. There were two different signs for Africa.
I asked her which sign for “African-American friend” she would prefer me to use in reference to her, then I signed the two options. She signed back “I prefer you call me friend.”
I have never forgotten the way it made me feel.
I think we must acknowledge that racism exists, so that we might perhaps be part of the solution. We are all in this together.
Meg Pitrucha
Temple