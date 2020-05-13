The April 23 Telegram had an article “President pushes nation for swift reopening.” The Associated Press writeup states that it will be a very gradual process regardless what a governor says or what the president says.
I believe the American people, not the AP, will determine at what speed the economy will open. American people recognize that we are at war with an “invisible enemy.” We have the best medical team which when backed up by a healthy economy gives us reason not to be afraid of COVID-19.
Since the government granted permission to open church doors we have the necessary good news to learn how to fear (respect-honor) God. Without Him we can do nothing.
The Nay Sayers and the Doom & Gloom Sayers did an excellent job to awaken the American people to see what would have happened if we had not gone to war with the coronavirus. There will be thousands of casualties when we open up the economy to let people go back to work to keep the food supply chain stocked so that millions of people will not starve to death.
In spite of casualties we kept fighting in World War II until the U.S.A. was victorious. We should do the same with the invisible enemy since we have an excellent medical team and an excellent work force. Then we can return to normal status where wearing masks and keeping social distance will be a thing of the past.
Amos E. Martinez
Temple