It was heartening to read John Stossel’s article “Books used at schools contend all whites are racist” in the Telegram on Sept. 11, in which he addresses the radical woke mentality that is sweeping this country.
I would like to briefly address one of the bestselling authors he writes about, Ibram X. Kendi — whose books are recommended reading at schools, corporations and in the military. He was selected to direct the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, and companies now donate millions to this center.
Yet he is a person that openly endorses racial discrimination against whites. He writes in one of his books How to Be an Antiracist “The only remedy to prevent discrimination is future discrimination.” This hatred and radicalism only leads to further division in this country, something we surely don’t need.
Boston University should eliminate Kendi’s position immediately and adhere to the words of one of their alumni, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that said “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color the their skin, but by the content of their character.”
But it seems that Boston University and the other universities are intimidated by a small minority that wants to cater to the radical woke mentality and cancel culture that is sweeping the country, and judge people by the color of their skin, not the content of their character.
Joseph Raub
Temple