Like David Pennington, and one of my favorite columnists, Mark Mangum, I had a few random thoughts about 2020:
After scouring the videos of the recent U.S. Capitol attack, I didn’t see a single non-white face (perhaps I missed them … anyone else notice this?).
Since President Trump was busy issuing pardons to persons I am sure deserved it, I thought he might also have considered pardoning the 12 million (not absolutely sure of that number) permanently illegal Mexican (can’t call them Americans — they’re criminals!) immigrants for the crime of illegally entering the U.S. and trying to provide a better life for themselves and their loved ones (ever imagine a day without them? Might one think “hypocrisy?”).
For the year 2020, on one of my properties (which I own jointly with the bank ... guess who owns the largest share), I paid $13,187.23 to city of Belton and the county of Bell combined, and $17,737.69 to BISD. I’m having tremendous difficulty understanding how the school district delivers to me services that are twice the value of those delivered either by the city or county — you know, things like law enforcement, streets, garbage collection, life-sustaining water (of all things). Don’t be fooled. I am not opposed to excellence in education. I taught school for almost 20 years and helped educate seven college graduates. Anyone thinking overbuilt facilities, and overblown administration? It’s certainly not teacher salaries! Perhaps I am just thick-headed and an old out-of-touch fogey.
I could go on, but … until 2022.
Larry Guess
Belton