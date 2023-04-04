I am writing to correct errors in the March 31 letter to the editor regarding Belton ISD’s decision to delete a policy that addresses hunter education.
First, at the March 6 policy committee meeting the members had opportunities to listen to the administration’s recommendations on policy, ask questions and have discussions. The reason the administration recommended deleting the policy EHAD (LOCAL) was that it is not needed for BISD to offer hunter certification. The board of trustees voted to remove the policy on March 27.
The writer wrote, “this means in the future there will be no chance of a gun safety/hunter class.” This is a false statement. In fact, Belton ISD does offer hunter certification and has no plans to stop. A point of clarification: BISD does not offer hunter education as a stand-alone course; hunter certification is embedded in the Wildlife, Fisheries, and Ecology course. The instructor is certified by Texas Parks and Wildlife, and it is taught at both Belton High School and Lake Belton High School.
The decision to remove the policy has nothing to do with ideologies or views on the Second Amendment.
A skill that has long been taught in our schools is how to discern between credible and non-credible sources of information when conducting research. In a time when fake news and alternative facts are everywhere, on behalf of the board of trustees, we urge our community members to get their information straight from reliable sources who have verified facts.
Janet Leigh
Belton ISD trustee