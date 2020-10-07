Our Bible study group has studied 1st Samuel in the Old Testament, about Samuel the prophet of the Lord.
Samuel is getting old and the Israelites are tired of his worthless sons who are also priests, abusing their offices. So they want to Samuel to ask God for a king. They want somebody they can see and protest to!
The Lord answers them by telling them “they don’t know what they are asking for!” Hasn’t He taken care of them until now but a king will send their boys to war and make cooks and harlots of their girls! A king will take 10 percent of all that they have, kind of like the IRS!
“We don’t care!” they said “Give us a king!”! So they got a king, and being surrounded by enemies, they needed armies!
Some of the enemies had some unique ideas to keep the Israelites subdued, like poke out their right eyes so they couldn’t see to fight.
The Philistines came up with the best one! Take away their swords and carry off or kill the blacksmiths so they couldn’t make new ones! Sounds like Beto and the Harris/Biden administration wanting to take away our guns and stop gun manufacturing.
So the Philistines had a final weapon, a giant with a really good sword. Nobody had enough nerve to meet his challenge. The Lord sent a kid with a slingshot and a smooth stone to put an end to the giant. All it took was one stone to put an end to the giant! All it takes is our vote to put an end to the Biden/Harris or Harris Biden administration before it starts.
Clark Magerkurth
Temple