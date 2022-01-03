In tribute to John Lennon:
Imagine there’s no COVID,
It’s easy if you try
No illness below us
Above us only health
Imagine all the people
Living for today
Imagine there’s no virus
It isn’t hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And easy to vaccinate
Imagine all the people
Living life in health
You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
And the world will live in health
Imagine no illness
I wonder if you can
No need for Ventilators
A healthy brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people
Sharing all good health
You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
And the world will live in health
Randy Broussard
Belton