In tribute to John Lennon:

Imagine there’s no COVID,

It’s easy if you try

No illness below us

Above us only health

Imagine all the people

Living for today

Imagine there’s no virus

It isn’t hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And easy to vaccinate

Imagine all the people

Living life in health

You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you’ll join us

And the world will live in health

Imagine no illness

I wonder if you can

No need for Ventilators

A healthy brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people

Sharing all good health

You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you’ll join us

And the world will live in health

Randy Broussard

Belton