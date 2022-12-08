Biden and Democrats may be mentally disturbed, trying to erase our history and monuments to add to the chaos under this administration. This is how communism and fascism begin.
Where is Biden the “Unifying President” because I don’t see him.
Democrats make it sound like the North was all good and the South was all bad. Sorry, just not the case. There are good and bad people on every side and during the Civil War it was no different.
Erasing or destroying these symbols will not change our history no matter how hard they try. Destroying our textbooks and eliminating and/or erasing the trauma will not change history. We need to keep it as part of our history so that it never happens again, but it looks like the administration instead is intent on increasing racism again throughout our nation by doing these volatile things and by attempting to alter history, textbooks and even our definitions and language to inflict more chaos. The administration is dividing the American people more each day.
These are highly controlling, misguided people and they need to go. Vote out these Democrats in the next several elections. They have been bought by those who wish us harm and who want to topple our government for their needs and wants.
I’m a disabled veteran, an independent voter and I love this country. I can’t stand by while these disturbed and angry people want to destroy our nation, can you?
Peter Stern
Driftwood