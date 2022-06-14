Thank you for having the courage to publish your editorial, “The Right to Remain” about the NRA convention.
I learned to use a .22 rifle as a youngster in Westchester County, N.Y. My father taught me its proper use and maintenance.
As a Marine officer and Vietnam vet, multiple weapon use was mandatory to protect each other in the face of hostile fire. Qualification with both the M-14 and .45 were mandatory annually. I was qualified as Expert and Sharpshooter respectively.
I am a proud Life Member of the NRA. I possess a concealed handgun license from the state of Texas. I remain vigilant and prepared.
Gene Deutscher
Temple